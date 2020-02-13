|
|
John T. Fitzgerald
Greenville - John Timothy "Timmy" Fitzgerald, 57, of Greenville passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Mr. Fitzgerald was born in Staunton on August 23, 1962, a son of the late Robert H. and Maxine (Thurston) Fitzgerald.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Fitzgerald was preceded in death by a brother, David Wayne Fitzgerald; and a sister, Mary Susan Fitzgerald.
Surviving are four siblings: brothers, Robert Fitzgerald, James Fitzgerald, Thomas Fitzgerald, and Andy Fitzgerald; and nieces and nephews, Lydia, Austin, Addy, and Lane.
There will be no services.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
