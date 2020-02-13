Services
John T. Fitzgerald


1962 - 2020
John T. Fitzgerald

Greenville - John Timothy "Timmy" Fitzgerald, 57, of Greenville passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.

Mr. Fitzgerald was born in Staunton on August 23, 1962, a son of the late Robert H. and Maxine (Thurston) Fitzgerald.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Fitzgerald was preceded in death by a brother, David Wayne Fitzgerald; and a sister, Mary Susan Fitzgerald.

Surviving are four siblings: brothers, Robert Fitzgerald, James Fitzgerald, Thomas Fitzgerald, and Andy Fitzgerald; and nieces and nephews, Lydia, Austin, Addy, and Lane.

There will be no services.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Published in The News Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
