John T. Ralston
John T. Ralston

Staunton - John Thomas Ralston, 88, widower of Sylvia Mae (Bosserman) Ralston, of Staunton, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Augusta Health.

He was born September 5, 1931 in Verona, a son of the late Charlie R. and Clara (Thompson) Ralston.

Mr. Ralston was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from McQuay.

John was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. He was a life member of VFW Post #2216, Staunton Moose Lodge #1635, and American Legion #13.

Family members include a son, Daniel T. Ralston and his wife, Jeanne, of Keswick; a daughter, Terry Ann Holtz and Ricky of Staunton; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; and many special neighbors.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles L. Ralston and Frank Ralston; and two sisters, Frances Landes and Mary Bell Cline.

At the request of the family, John's services will be private due to Covid-19 concerns.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
