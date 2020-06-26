John T. Ralston
Staunton - John Thomas Ralston, 88, widower of Sylvia Mae (Bosserman) Ralston, of Staunton, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Augusta Health.
He was born September 5, 1931 in Verona, a son of the late Charlie R. and Clara (Thompson) Ralston.
Mr. Ralston was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from McQuay.
John was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. He was a life member of VFW Post #2216, Staunton Moose Lodge #1635, and American Legion #13.
Family members include a son, Daniel T. Ralston and his wife, Jeanne, of Keswick; a daughter, Terry Ann Holtz and Ricky of Staunton; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; and many special neighbors.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles L. Ralston and Frank Ralston; and two sisters, Frances Landes and Mary Bell Cline.
At the request of the family, John's services will be private due to Covid-19 concerns.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Staunton - John Thomas Ralston, 88, widower of Sylvia Mae (Bosserman) Ralston, of Staunton, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Augusta Health.
He was born September 5, 1931 in Verona, a son of the late Charlie R. and Clara (Thompson) Ralston.
Mr. Ralston was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from McQuay.
John was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. He was a life member of VFW Post #2216, Staunton Moose Lodge #1635, and American Legion #13.
Family members include a son, Daniel T. Ralston and his wife, Jeanne, of Keswick; a daughter, Terry Ann Holtz and Ricky of Staunton; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; and many special neighbors.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles L. Ralston and Frank Ralston; and two sisters, Frances Landes and Mary Bell Cline.
At the request of the family, John's services will be private due to Covid-19 concerns.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.