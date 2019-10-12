Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
John Sowers
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The American Hotel
125 S Augusta St #4100
Staunton, VA
John T. Sowers


1962 - 2019
John T. Sowers Obituary
John T. Sowers

Staunton - John Taylor Sowers, 57, of Staunton, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, surrounded by his children.

He was born on July 13, 1962, a son of the late Herbert and Mary Constance Sowers.

He is survived by his daughters, Kiawna Berry (Tyler Kyger), Loghan Kuehne (Nathan Kuehne), and Sirje Sowers; sons, Travis Berry (Ashley Cowgill) and Sean Sowers; grandson, Imarrie Berry; and granddaughters, Mia Kuehne, and Khloe Kyger. Also surviving are his two brothers, Ricky Sowers (Sandy Sowers), and Tony Sowers (Kiersten Sowers); nieces Amanda Ozyurek (Gokhan Ozyurek), Emilee Sowers, and Allie Sowers; and nephew Zachary Sowers (Kara Walling).

A celebration of his life will be held from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The American Hotel, 125 S Augusta St #4100, Staunton, VA 24401.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at wwwlhenryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019
