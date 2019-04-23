Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
John William Butler


1928 - 2019
John William Butler
John William Butler

Staunton - John William Butler, 90, passed away peacefully Monday April 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Brightview Baldwin Park in Staunton.

The family will receive friends at McDow Funeral Home, Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1904 Mt. Vernon Street,Waynesboro, VA 22980.

Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019
