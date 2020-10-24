1/
John William Gibson
1937 - 2020
John William Gibson

Stuarts Draft - John William Gibson, 83, of Stuarts Draft, departed this life on Thursday October 22, 2020. He was born in Kingwood, VA on May 28, 1937 and was a son of the late Guy E. and Grace F. Gibson.

John was a member and elder of Finley Memorial Presbyterian Church in Stuarts Draft. He was a graduate of West Virginia University and was employed for more than 40 years as a teacher and counselor in West Virginia and Virginia. He retired in 2003 from Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.

On November 22. 1963 he married the former Carol Price, who survives.

In addition to his wife of 56 years, John is survived a daughter Lisa C. Wade of Lyndhurst; a son, George A. Harris of the home; two granddaughters, Brooke Wade of Lyndhurst, Brittany Inmon and husband Michael of Stuarts Draft; great-grandchildren, Lillyrose, Christian, Skylar Grace. He is also a survived a brother, Thomas G. Gibson and wife Carolyn, of Westover, WV; a niece Amy Nicholas of TN; and a nephew Harold Gibson of WV.

In accordance with John's wishes, his body will be cremated and all services will be held privately at a later date.

Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the Gibson Family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. 540.337.4111






Published in The News Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
