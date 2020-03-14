|
|
Johnnie H. Fuller, Jr.
Staunton - Johnnie H. Fuller, Jr. 80, of Staunton passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his residence.
He was born February 27, 1940 in Monroe, Louisiana, son of the late Johnnie H. Fuller Sr. and Mary D. Fuller.
Johnnie was a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Louisiana and retired from Dominion Resources, where he worked as a Controls Engineer at North Anna Nuclear Power Station, Mineral Springs, Virginia. He served with the U.S. Army Security Agency in South Vietnam and Ethiopia, Africa. Johnnie also served as an Infantryman with the First Calvary Division in South Korea. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion. He was also a Mason.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Gammill.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Sun Cha Fuller; a step-son, Gregory L. Huff; a step-daughter, Sunnye Kay Miller and a step-granddaughter, Kendyl Renee Miller; a sister, Joan Antley of West Monroe, Louisiana; a very special brother-in-law Lilburn Gammill, and several nieces, a nephew, great nieces and great nephews.
There will be no services in Virginia. A private family graveside service will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Louisiana.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020