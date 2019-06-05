Services
Johnnie O. Mille


Johnnie O. Mille
1930 - 2019
Johnnie O. Mille Obituary
Johnnie O. Mille

Staunton - Johnnie Olden Miller, 89, husband of Anita (Eckard) Miller, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at King's Daughters' Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was born April 12, 1930 in Middlebrook, a son of the late Henry Olden and Mary Anne (Ellinger) Miller.

Prior to retirement, Mr. Miller was employed by McDonough Toyota.

All services will be private.

Friends may call on the family at anytime at King's Daughters Nursing Home.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 5 to June 8, 2019
