Jolly P. Stickley
Jolly P. Stickley

Lynchburg - Jolly Lee (Potter) Stickley, 76, of Lynchburg, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

She was born October 3, 1944 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Martha (Potter) Lewis.

Jolly was owner of Breath and Energy Restructure and author of several books and poems.

Jolly was a member of Unity Church in Lynchburg. She had a love for the beach and ocean, enjoyed traveling, and her passion was helping and healing others through her business.

Family members include a very special aunt, Geraldine Potter of Staunton; special cousins, Debra Bunting and husband Ricky of Fort Defiance, David Ralston and Marina of Grottoes, Ronald Ralston and Judy of Staunton, and Teresa Hall and husband Terry of Fishersville; a very special sister, Sue Whitmer of Georgia; a niece, Sydney Blackwell; three special friends, Shelly Tedford of Taos, NM, Rachel Malin of Grottoes, and Billy Sam of Phoenix, MD; a number of cousins; and numerous special friends and clients.

She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Noel Landes and a special cousin, Ray Argenbright.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Marge Brown.

The family expresses a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Memorials may be made to Unity in the Seven Hills Church, 3522 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
