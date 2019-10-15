Services
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Lantz Memorial Chapel on the Bridgewater Home
302 N. 2nd Street,
Bridgewater, VA
Jonathan Paul Ludlum


1956 - 2019
Jonathan Paul Ludlum Obituary
Jonathan Paul Ludlum

Halifax, Nova Scotia - In loving memory of Jonathan Paul Ludlum, 63, of Halifax, Nova Scotia

He was born May 28, 1956 in Englewood, New Jersey, a son of Noelle A. Ludlum and the late John H. Ludlum, Jr., and died, August 26, 2019, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

He was a graduate of both the Covenant College, Chattanooga, Tennessee and the Reformed Episcopal Seminary, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his mother, Noelle A Ludlum, who resides at the Bridgewater Home, and four siblings, his brother Victor Ludlum, and three sisters, Mary Tracy, Faith Miles and Deborah Lopez.

For the last thirty years he resided in Nova Scotia.

A memorial service will be held for him, Saturday, October 19th at 11 A.M. at the Lantz Memorial Chapel on the Bridgewater Home, 302 N. 2nd Street, Bridgewater, Virginia (540) 282-2550. The family will receive visitors before and after the Memorial Service.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
