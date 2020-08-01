1/
Jonathan Wayne "Jay / Jaybird / J.w." Trayer
1980 - 2020
Jonathan Wayne "Jay / Jaybird / J.W." Trayer

Weyers Cave - Jonathan "Jay/Jaybird/J.W." Wayne Trayer, 40 of 3150 Lee Highway, Weyers Cave, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Jay was born on March 5, 1980 in Staunton, Virginia the son of Elizabeth (Dickerhoof) Altizer and the late Carl Andrew Trayer, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. (Mask or face covering required.)

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Hebron Presbyterian Church Cemetery by Pastor Johnny Sheppard.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
