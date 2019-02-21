|
Joseph Clayton Ayers, Jr.
Goshen - Joseph Clayton Ayers, Jr., 76 of Goshen died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born December 26, 1942 in Lexington. He was the son of the late Joseph C. Ayers, Sr. and Lucille Grim.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a half sister Ann Phobes.
Joseph retired from Stella Jones formerly BPB in Goshen after 30 plus years of service. He served in the US Military after graduating from High School.
He enjoyed a variety of activities from going gambling in WV and Atlantic City to playing poker with the boys at the hunting camp. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking, and going to flea markets with Daris. There is nothing that he would not do or try at least once. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it.
Surviving are his wife Daris M. Ayers, son Joey Ayers and wife Michelle, of Verona, daughter Melissa Bryant and husband Bobby, of Middlebrook, two granddaughters that he enjoyed spending time with Julie Ann Ayers and Tabitha Lynn Bryant, a sister Sandra Greene, and husband Wayne , in AZ, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 2pm Sunday February 24, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Chapel with Rev. Lloyd Via officiating. Family will receive friends at his residence in Goshen at anytime.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Goshen First Aid or Fire Department P.O. Box 66 Goshen, VA 24439.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019