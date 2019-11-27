|
|
Joseph D. Botkin, Sr.
Staunton - Joseph Daniel "Joe" Botkin, Sr., 84, husband of Elinor (Huffman) Botkin of 721 Carann Street, Staunton passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Botkin was born in Headwaters, Virginia on March 11, 1935 a son of the late William Ernest and Vernie Catherine (Armstrong) Botkin.
Joseph was a member of Keezletown United Methodist Church and a veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from Roscoe Botkin Plumbing and Heating as an electrician and plumber. Joe was a member of the Western Augusta Steam & Gas Association, Shenandoah Valley Tractor Pullers, and a former member of the William Simmons Antique Tractor Club. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and tractor pulls.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by two brothers, Leeson Botkin, and Roscoe Botkin, Sr.; and three sisters, Vergie "Peggy" James, Dorothy Hupman, and Anna Lee McCray.
Surviving in addition to his wife of fifty-four years is a son, Joseph D. Botkin, Jr. and his fiancée Becky Howdyshell of Staunton; one brother, Weldon Botkin and his wife Wimpy of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Wilma Wimer of Staunton, and Alice Shifflett of Harrisonburg; a number of nieces and nephews, and grand-puppy "Diesel".
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Rev. John Ward.
Active pallbearers will be Raymond Grogg, Ray Pitsenbarger, Ricky Horn, David Acord, Joe Parady, Gerald Moore, Tim Moyer, and Bruce Mowry.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Staunton/Augusta Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 2566, Staunton, Virginia 24402, the City of Staunton Fire Department, 500 N. Augusta Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401, or the Churchville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 608, Churchville, Virginia 24421.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019