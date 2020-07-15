Joseph E. Whitlock
Craigsville - Joseph Eugene Whitlock, 61, husband of Debra (Brubeck) Byrd Whitlock, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 8, 1959, in Staunton, a son of the late Charles Edward and Magdalena Whitlock.
Joseph was a roofer and tree trimmer by trade.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his wife, family members include a son, Brandon Lee Rowe of Verona; a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Bennett Sprouse and husband, Eugene, of Craigsville; a step-daughter, Jennifer Day and husband, Jimmy; a step-son, Richard Hipes and fiancée, Jackie; eight brothers and sisters and their spouses, Carl and Barbara Whitlock of Staunton, Mary and Phillip Clark of Middletown, OH, Charles and Janice Whitlock of Grottoes, Delores Ingram and Charles Brown of Goshen, Betty Whitlock of Craigsville, Stella and Donnie Bussard of Churchville, Thomas, Sr., and Michele Whitlock of Craigsville, and David, Sr., and Tammy Whitlock of Brandywine, WV; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; 21 nieces and nephews; and a number of great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Little River Church of the Brethren Cemetery by the Rev. Tom Quick.
Active pallbearers will be Bruce Whitlock, D.J. Whitlock, Randy Whitlock, Wray Brubeck, Jr., Wray Brubeck, Sr., and Eugene Sprouse, Jr.
Casual dress is encouraged.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.