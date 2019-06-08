|
|
Joseph Haywood Eavers
Stuarts Draft - Joseph "Lil Joe" Haywood Eavers of Stuarts Draft went home to be with the Lord Friday June 7, 2019 after a lengthy battle with kidney disease.
Joe was born September 28, 1952, son of the late Herbert C. and Romaine Virginia Agnor Eavers, Sr..
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Bentley; brother, Herbert Eavers Jr.
Joe was a much loved husband, "Daddy" and "Granddaddy". Prior to Joe's illness he was employed and loved working in the excavating business, no one could operate heavy equipment like "Lil Joe". He was a member of Marlbrook Baptist Church.
Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dana Snyder Eavers; daughters, Danielle Lee Eavers (Jackie) of Clifton Forge, Jaime Ann Ashby (Randy) of Greenville; grandchildren, Joshua S. Burton (Taylor) of Stuarts Draft, Jessica A. Armstrong (Randy) of Williamsburg, who were the light of his life; sister-in-law, but first his friend, Deborah H. Eavers of Greenville; brothers, Robert "Bobby" M. Eavers (Patty) of Staunton, Terry Scott Eavers (Denise) of Stuarts Draft, William "Billy" F. Eavers of Staunton, numerous nieces and nephews and his faithful furry companion "Daisy". Special friend and "adopted Grandma" Alma Watts.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to his Dialysis family - Joe loved his "girls", brother "Bobby Eavers", special friends Henry and Judy Goodbar, Raymond and Pat Snyder for all the love and care they have shown to Joe.
The family will receive friends Monday June 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at McDow Funeral Home.
A service will be conducted Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the McDow Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Reverend Radar Ogden. Burial will follow at White Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Joshua S. Burton, Randy H. Armstrong, Christopher M. Eavers, Adam B. Eavers, Sean Eavers and Gary Eavers Sr. Honorary pallbearers will be his Nieces and First Cousins.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the , 2403 Sidney Street, Suite 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or to the Riverheads High school Weekday Religious Education program.
Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 8 to June 11, 2019