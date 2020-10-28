1/1
Josephine (Myrtle) Fitzgerald
Josephine (Myrtle) Fitzgerald

Greenville - Josephine Myrtle (Schmith) Fitzgerald, 91, widower of Marshel H. Fitzgerald, of Greenville, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Augusta Health.

She was born January 27, 1929 in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter of the late J. Charles and Adelaide (Scheafer) Schmith.

Josephine was a member of Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church.

Family members include four sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Beckie Fitzgerald, John and Lori Fitzgerald, Danny and Pat Fitzgerald, and Tony and Jean Fitzgerald; three daughters and sons-in-law, Joan Fitzgerald and Ken Magalong, Barbara and Kenny Jones, and Marsha and Clarence Henderson; 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a great, great grandson.

She was preceded in death by two brothers and 3 sisters.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 in Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Merle Fisher. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be her grandsons and Donnie Harris.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.





Published in The News Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
