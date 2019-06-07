|
Josephine Hemp "Jo" Weeks
Waynesboro - Josephine Hemp "Jo" Weeks, 93, of Waynesboro passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Augusta Health.
Born February 2, 1926 in Stafford County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Alvin Glenn and Emma (Parr) Hemp.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, William, Homer, Henry, and Donnie Hemp, as well as two very special sister-in-laws, whom she considered "sisters", Alice Hemp and Doris Hemp.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Weeks Coffey and husband, Petie of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Kelly Coffey Gurkin and husband Jeff of Stuarts Draft, and P.J. Coffey of Waynesboro; great-granddaughter, Hailey Gurkin of Stuarts Draft; sisters, Pauline Beverage of Weyers Cave, and Sandra Dameron and husband, Paul of Fredericksburg; a very special "sister"-in-law, Nina Hemp; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Being the second oldest of seven children, and the oldest girl, Jo spent most of her time with her brothers and was a tomboy at heart. She loved the outdoors, and was afraid of nothing. Whatever her brothers did, she did as well. She always said she loved "skin'n cats", a gymnastic move, in a tree in the front yard of her childhood home. She remained close to her siblings and their families throughout her life.
She loved to travel before her health declined. Her favorite trip being to Israel in the 1980's, where she rode a camel. She said everyone should ride a camel at least once in their lifetime and that it had to be in Israel when doing so.
She felt her greatest achievement in life, was her daughter, Linda, her grandchildren, and her great-granddaughter. They were the light of her life, whom she loved unconditionally.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren, 93 Samsons Circle, Crimora. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the church with Pastor Janet W. Elsea officiating. Burial will be private.
Jo loved Jesus and loved going to church. Therefore, those desiring may make memorial contributions to Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren Building Fund.
Published in The News Leader from June 7 to June 10, 2019