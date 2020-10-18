1/
Josephine (McCray) Ruley
1935 - 2020
Josephine (McCray) Ruley

Verona - Josephine (McCray) Ruley, 85, widow of Cletis Rex Ruley, Jr., of Verona, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.

Mrs. Ruley was born in Augusta County, Virginia on January 23, 1935, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lula (Siron) McCray.

In addition to her husband of fifty-seven years and parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Patricia Ann Ruley and Sandra Marie "Sandy" Ruley and numerous brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Kay Ruley; two grandchildren, Christopher Wayne Sarver and Joleda Nicole Sarver; a sister, Ferraba Winegard and a brother, Finley McCray.

A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m. October 21, 2020 in the Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Larry Strickler.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
