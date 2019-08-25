|
Joshua D. King
SWOOPE - Joshua David King, 35, of 319 Waldrop Road, died Friday, August 23, 2019.
He was born on March 27, 1984 in Staunton, a son of James David "Pete" and Rhonda Sharon (Calhoun) King.
Mr. King was employed as a carpenter by KBL Construction.
In addition to his parents he is survived by a son, Ethan Nicholas King; a brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Melody Calhoun; two nephews, Jackson and Lincoln; a niece, Lacy; and his girlfriend, Cecilia Vincent.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Lloyd Via.
Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers are Jason Calhoun, Jackson Calhoun, Brad Long, Kenneth Holland, Jamie McCoy, Josh McCoy, and Donald "Peedee" Stouffer.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
The family has created a GoFundMe page to assist with burial expenses.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2019