Joyce A. Henderson
Waynesboro - Joyce Ann (Claytor) Henderson, 74, of Buckboard Road, Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.
Mrs. Henderson was born in Waynesboro on June 8, 1945, a daughter of the late Delbert David and Gertrude (Shifflett) Claytor.
Joyce was a member of Rejoicing Life Church and was active with the Rejoicing Life Food Pantry. She was an avid corn hole player, enjoyed playing cards, doing word search puzzles, and in her younger days playing softball.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, David Mitchell Claytor and Billy Claytor, and a sister Joan Claytor. She was the last surviving member of her family.
Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey Wayne Henderson and his wife Gina of Stuarts Draft, and Jamie Henderson of Waynesboro; a daughter, Rhonda Kay Rodeffer and her husband Darrin of Fishersville; six grandchildren, Seth, Morgan, Brett, Cory, Tiffany, and Heather; and six great-grandchildren, Layla, Skyleigh, Coral, Aralynne, Parker, and Benjamin.
A Celebration of life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Rejoicing Life Church, 116 Draft Avenue, Stuarts Draft, Virginia by Pastor Mike Lawson. "The church will be following the current COVID-19 guidelines."
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 260, Stuarts Draft, Virginia 24477 or the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
The family would like to express a special "Thank you" to the staff of Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Hospice of the Shenandoah.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 21 to May 24, 2020