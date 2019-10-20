Services
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Andrew's Chapel
Bluffton, VA
Joyce A. Shannon


1950 - 2019
Joyce A. Shannon Obituary
Joyce A. Shannon

It is with great sadness the family of Joyce Ann (Knicely) Shannon (69) announces her passing on Thursday, October 17, 2019 near her home in Bluffton, SC.

Joyce was the second oldest daughter of Rice H. Knicely, Jr (Sonny) and Bertha Rowe Knicely. She was born on September 16, 1950. She was raised along with her four sisters, in Staunton, VA. In March 1969 she married the love of her life, James D Shannon. They lived most of their married life in Warrenton, Va until Joyce retired in 2013 as Area Administrator for Fresenius Medical Care. Following their retirement they moved to Bluffton, SC. In March they celebrated fifty years of marriage. James preceded her in death on July 2, 2019. One week after his death she suffered a massive heart attack and has been hospitalized since. No doubt she died of a broken heart. Joyce was a loving, strong, compassionate wife, mother, grandmother , daughter, aunt and sister. To know Joyce was to admire and love her.

She is survived by a son, James D Shannon, II and his wife, Meg of Yucca Valley, CA

Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren James D Shannon, III of Newport News, VA, and Madison and Gavin Shannon of Yucca Valley. She is also survived by her mother, Bea Berry and stepfather Bill Berry of Staunton, VA. Joyce was a blessing to her surviving sisters Carolyn Dean (Larry) Becky Elia (Don) Patricia Mawyer, Cindy Kalan (Jay) as well as her "sister of the heart" Effie Coliukos (Paul) and many adoring nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her father in June 1969 and a brother-in-law, Tommy Mawyer in May 2019

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce and James will be held on Friday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Andrew's Chapel in Bluffton. A Graveside service and Internment for the couple will be at a later date in Staunton, VA.

Sauls Funeral Home, Bluffton SC is handling arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019
