Joyce Ann Sheets
Joyce Ann Sheets

Crimora - Joyce Ann Sheets, 84, of Crimora, passed away on, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Shenandoah House Hospice in Fishersville.

Joyce was born in Vivian, WV on November 26, 1935, a daughter of the late Laura (Webb) and Luther Faulkner.

She was a homemaker.

She was the widow of William Edward Sheets and was married for 25 + years.

Joyce is survived by a daughter, Betty Jean Burgess and husband, Ed, of Crimora; son, William Edward Sheets, Jr., and wife Macy, of Bluefield; a sister, Stella Hunt and husband, Richard, of South Carolina; two grandchildren, Chris Burgess and wife, Stacy, Jamie Woody and husband, Lee; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to her caregivers, Cindy, Izzy, Sharon, Lucinda and the staff at Shenandoah Hospice House.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Burris; a grandchild, Rick Butler, and several brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm - 7 pm on Sunday, September 6,2020 at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Johnson Funeral Service, P.O. Box 41, Bridgewater, VA. 22812, to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com




Published in The News Leader from Sep. 4 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes
201 Dogwood Ave.
Grottoes, VA 24441
(540) 249-8800
