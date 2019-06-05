|
|
Joyce Ann Smith
Waynesboro - Joyce Ann (Simmons) Smith, 64, wife of Larry Dean Smith, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mrs. Smith was born in Staunton, Virginia on January 9, 1955, a daughter of the late Forrest Samuel and Gretta Virginia (Simmons) Simmons.
Joyce retired after 26 years of service from Holiday Inn and she enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband of forty-six years, Joyce is survived by a son, Michael Dean Smith of Waynesboro; a daughter, Lisa Ann (Smith) Roach and her husband Rodney of Waynesboro; two brothers, Royal Lee Simmons of Greenville, and Donald Simmons of Millboro; three sisters, Carol Hott of West Virginia, Ella Mae Simmons of Waynesboro, and Marie Anita (Simmons) Brock of Stuarts Draft; and three grandchildren, Jessica Breeden, Michael Wayne Smith, and Sabrina Smith.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be private.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 5 to June 8, 2019