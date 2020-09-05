Joyce C. Painter
Fort Defiance - Joyce Campbell Painter, 78, a lifelong resident of Fort Defiance, passed away on September 4, 2020.
She was born on May 27, 1942 in Augusta County and was the daughter of the late William Tuttle and Hassie Weaver Campbell.
Joyce was a homemaker and she loved children, flowers and animals.
On August 2, 1960, she married her husband, Alexander Thomas Painter, Jr. who preceded her in death on June 24, 1997.
She is survived by two sisters, Brenda Crummet (Donnie) of Swoope and Debbie Fitzgerald (David) of Deerfield; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Gladys Campbell, Nancy Click, Bernice Bartley, Evangeline McCray, Nora Jane Campbell, Charlotte Humphries, Marie Campbell, Molly Campbell and Dolly Campbell; brothers, George, Forrest, Noah, and Johnny Stone Campbell.
A graveside service will be held 11 am, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens with Anna Golladay officiating. Please follow current Covid19 guidelines if attending.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com
