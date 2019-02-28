|
Joyce C. Showalter
Staunton - Joyce Esther (Charles) Showalter, 82, widow of Cecil Oliver Showalter, Jr., of Staunton, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Shenandoah House of Augusta Health.
She was born January 27, 1937 in Lancaster, PA, a daughter of the late William Joseph Charles and Esther (Hess) Westhafer.
Prior to retirement, she was employed as an RN Administrator of Oak Hill Nursing Home and had also been employed by Western State Hospital as an Administrator.
Mrs. Showalter was a member of Staunton Mennonite Church and was a former board member of Staunton Augusta Church Relief Association. Joyce volunteered at the SPCA Thrift Store and the Augusta Regional Clinic. She was active with the Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale for many years.
Family members include two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Lee and Florence Showalter of Yorktown and Kevin Scott and Lennie Dale Showalter of Chesapeake; a daughter, Teresa Lynn Showalter of Staunton; two brothers, Richard "Rich" Charles and wife, Theresa, of Philadelphia, PA, and William "Bill" Charles, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren, Bryan Lee Showalter (Karmen), Justin Tyler Showalter (Cindy), Nathaniel Lee Showalter, Jacob Tyler Showalter, Ashleigh Nickole Showalter, and Kristin Totoritis; a great grandson, Austin James; special friends, Frances Weaver and Kathy Zendt and Zoe Maynard; and special neighbor and dear friend, Norma Greenleaf.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Charles.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 in Mill Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery by Pastor Kevin Gasser.
Active pallbearers will be Glenn Zendt, Danny Weaver, Bryan, Justin, Nathaniel and Jacob Showalter.
Honorary pallbearer will be Jim Delp.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Meals on Wheels, 300 West Frederick Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019