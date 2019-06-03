|
Joyce F. Ryder
Fishersville - Joyce Marie (Fleshood) Ryder, 79, wife of Robert S. "Bob" Ryder of Fishersville, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mrs. Ryder was born on August 19, 1939 in Fort Monroe, Virginia, a daughter of the late Ferdy Flournoy and Mildred (Spencer) Fleshood.
Joyce was a member of the Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church, sang in the church choir, and read her Bible every day. She was a graduate of Robert Lee High School and retired from the Staunton City School System Central Office with thirty-nine years of service. Joyce was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Staunton Choral Society, and an avid collector of stamps, Dickens Village pieces, coins, plates, post cards, and antique salt cellars. Mrs. Ryder enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidery, knitting, crocheting, and was a Computer Whiz customizing greeting cards, "Cards by Joyce". Joyce also enjoyed game night, genealogy research, and supported numerous charities. She loved cats, especially her special cat, "Callie". Joyce with all her medical challenges never complained, was always positive about life. She was very appreciative of others, compassionate, and loved life!
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ryder was preceded in death by a sister, Joan (Spencer) Adam; a brother, Clarence Edward Fleshood; a niece, Linda Flythe-Bailey; and a nephew, Major Sean D. Miller, USMC.
Surviving in addition to her husband of fifty-two years, are nieces, Pamela A. Molz and her husband Michael; great nieces, Michele Miller and Joanne Cressy; a nephew, Stephen L. Fleshood; great nephews, Spencer Molz, David Fleshood, and Daniel Fleshood, all of Florida; special friends, Linda and Howard McNeal, Mary Annis Forsythe, Julie Robertson-Roskno, Dee Quick, Alyssa Cason, Debbie Faught, and the Game Night Gang.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Reverend Elizabeth "Tizzy" von Trapp Walker.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be private at Augusta Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Joyce's memory, to the (for Matthew Ergenbright), c/o Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church, 1614 West Beverly Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401; Marquis Memorial Methodist Church Food Pantry; or Cat's Cradle, 122 South Main Street, Suite 101, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801.
The family would like to extend a sincere "Thank You" to Dr. Garland Campbell and the UVA Augusta Dialysis Staff for their skill, compassion, and being a part of Joyce's extended family; the many doctors and staff associated with Augusta Health Center, and the Shenandoah Valley Home Health.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www. coffmanfuneralhome.net
