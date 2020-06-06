Joyce Lee (Hull) Eckard
Churchville - Joyce Lee (Hull) Eckard, 71, wife of Carroll Reid Eckard of Churchville, passed peacefully in her sleep, Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home.
She was born April 21, 1949 in Doe Hill, the daughter to the late Henry Harrison and Mary Virginia (Pitsenbarger) Hull.
Mrs. Eckard was a member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, where she played the piano and organ for many years prior to her decline in health. Joyce had retired from Western State Hospital after many years of employment.
Joyce loved taking trips with her daughter, especially their bus trips or car rides that would lead them to unexpected destinations. She also enjoyed going to auctions, antiquing and gardening. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving and caring, wife and mom.
Surviving family members include her husband of 50 years; daughter, Kimberly Wimer of Churchville; nephew, Dennis Hull and wife, Lisa of Doe Hill; great-nephew, Ben Hull of Monterey; as well as her sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Hull of Doe Hill.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her two brothers, Henry H. Hull Jr. and Fred Hull.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 in Doe Hill Cemetery, with Pastors Lester Kennedy and Denny Sites officiating.
The staff of Obaugh Funeral Home will receive those wishing to pay their respects throughout the day Sunday, June 7th between the hours of 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers will be Ben Hull, Bernie Plotner, Carl Griffin, Harold Clifton, Danny Griffin and David Wimer.
Family and friends in attendance will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Va. 22939.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.