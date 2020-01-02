|
Joyce R. Dickerson
Staunton - Joyce Ann Rowe Dickerson, devoted wife of Richard A. Dickerson, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her residence.
Joyce was born June 12, 1941 in Staunton, the daughter of the late Franklin O. Rowe and Floretta G. Rowe.
Joyce was a graduate of Dunsmore Business College. She retired from Valley Realty as a secretary in 2003. She was also self employed as a transcriptionist preparing transcripts of court cases appealed from the Circuit Court for the City of Staunton and the Circuit Court for the County of Augusta to the Virginia Supreme Court and the Virginia Court of Appeals for over thirty years. Joyce was a caring person always thinking of others before herself. She was a member of Linden Heights Baptist Church and was active with the Prayer Concerns and Praise in the Park Missions of the Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, Jimmy, Lester, and Kenny, and five sisters, Callie Rowe, Eunice Wade, Naomi Neff, Vivian (Boots) Parrish, and Glenna Obaugh.
Surviving in addition to her husband Richard of 47 years is one son, Todd and fiancée, Elizabeth Van Pelt; a step-son, Mark Bales and wife, Kathy; a very special granddaughter, Sidney, who was the love of her life, and her mother Julie, who occupied a special place in Joyce's heart; two special nieces, Cindy Clair and Vickie Gregory, who was almost like a daughter; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Henry Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, January 3, 2020 and at other times at her residence 911 Preston Drive, Staunton, Va.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Thornrose Cemetery and a celebration of life following at 11:00 A.M. at Linden Heights Baptist Church by Pastor Luke Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Linden Heights Baptist Church, 371 Linden Drive, Staunton, Virginia 24401 or Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Henry Funeral Home, 1030 W. Beverley Street is handling her arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020