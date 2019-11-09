|
Joyce Rose (Frey) Emery
Verona - Joyce Rose (Frey) Emery, 74, wife of Floyd George Emery of 24 Windy Mountain Lane, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 in the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mrs. Emery was born on July 31, 1945 in Liberty, New York, a daughter of the late Adolph Joseph and Minnie Marie (Rheinheimer) Frey.
Mrs. Emery attended Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Red Hatters Group. Joyce enjoyed decorating, reading, rose gardening and working with flowers. She loved her family and found much enjoyment in her pets.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Emery was preceded in death by an infant son, Brent Floyd Emery and a daughter, Kris Lane (Emery) Simpson.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 57 years, is a daughter, Ashley (Emery) Cook and her husband Bryan of Verona; a brother, Albert Frey and his wife Carol of Youngsville, NY; a sister, Janet (Frey) Baker and her husband Brad of Richmond TX; a step granddaughter, Kensington Simpson; a former son-in-law, Kenneth Simpson and his wife Julie of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A private memorial service will be conducted in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019