Joyce S. Burns
Joyce S. Burns

Staunton - Joyce Leona (Siple) Burns, 83, wife of James Edward Burns, of Staunton, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.

She was born May 26, 1937, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late George Ralph and Leona (Daggy) Siple.

Prior to retirement, Mrs. Burns was employed by Bell Telephone with 30 years of service.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Norwood Siple; and two sisters, Helen Pauline Siple Pullin and Ruby Stover.

A private graveside service will be held in Thornrose Cemetery.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 10 to Jul. 13, 2020.
