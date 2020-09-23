1/1
Juanita R. Howell
Juanita R. Howell

Stuarts Draft - Juanita "Ruby" Howell, age 90, passed away on September 21, 2020 at The Meadows Assisted Living in Stuarts Draft, VA.

Juanita was born on November 17, 1929 in Hermitage, VA, a daughter of the late Ernest Stonewall and Louise Stogdale Shifflett.

She married her soulmate and the love of her life Melvin F. Howell on December 15th 1946, a marriage lasting 66 years.

Prior to retirement she worked at the Fort Defiance High School. Ruby was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church and the Minnie Carr Circle.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin F. Howell, her son Darrell "Bo" Lee Howell and a son-in-law, Robert "Bob" Puffenberger. She was the last surviving of 13 children.

Juanita was loved and will be missed by her surviving family members that include daughters Sandra Louise Puffenberger of Staunton, Deborah Jean Umidi (Denis) of Waynesboro, grandchildren Stephanie Furr of Stuarts Draft, Christie Flesher of Waynesboro, Randi Almond (Derek) of Scottsville, Victoria Howell of Springfield, Ohio; great grandchildren Rachael Roth (Daniel) of Williamsburg, Sydney Furr of Waynesboro, Trevor Almond, Piper Almond and Miss Ellie Almond of Scottsville. She is also survived by very special extended family members Melinda Booth of Staunton, Frankie and Becky Tate of Mt. Sidney, Margaret Siman of Middlebrook, Daniel Hamilton of Waynesboro and a special cat, Priss.

Juanita loved life. She never knew a stranger and made many friends throughout her life. She enjoyed being outside and gardening. She had so many beautiful flowers and her absolute pride was her multiple collection of orchids. She also loved sports and was an avid UVA fan.

Juanita's family would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers at The Meadows and a very special thank you to Rachel, her Hospice Nurse and Dr. Margaret Siman.

Following strict Covid-19 protocols, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 26, 2020 at the New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939; New Hope United Methodist Church, Renovation Fund, P. O. Box 86, New Hope, VA 24469; Augusta Health Cancer Center, 78 Medical Center Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
It was such a pleasure working with you Mom. She was a very special lady and I will miss her greatly. Prayers for her family.
Connie
