|
|
Juanita R. Wilson
Staunton - Juanita Joyce (Randall) Wilson, 84, wife of Joseph Bobbie Wilson of Morris Mill Road, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in The Hospice House in Fishersville.
Mrs. Wilson was born in Grand Lake, Maine on August 11, 1935, a daughter of the late Arthur Frederick and Eula (Yates) Randall.
Juanita was a tireless worker who managed to raise two children while working full time as an IBM keypunch operator and also attending the local community college in the evenings to earn a degree in business management. She received her Business Management degree in 1972 and obtained her Real Estate Brokers license in 1975. In 1986, after working several years for local real estate brokerage firms, she opened her own successful real estate business in Tyson's Corner, Virginia. Juanita managed her real estate business until she retired in 2007. She was very fond of card games, bowling and gambling at the casinos, participated in several neighborhood bridge clubs, and was a long time member of several bowling teams. She looked forward to attending the annual bowling tournaments, especially if they were in Las Vegas or some other popular destination. Juanita also enjoyed arranging gambling junkets to the New Jersey and Vegas casinos and occasional trips to the Caribbean casinos. She especially enjoyed casino trips with her grandson's Chris and Jason, and daughter Lori. Juanita was an avid reader of romance novels and after she retired spent much of her leisure time with a stack of novels at her disposal.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Arlo Randall; and three sisters, Dawn L., Jeannette, and Genevieve Randall.
Surviving in addition to her husband of sixty-six years is a son, Lawrence S. Wilson of Woodbridge; a daughter, Laurice G. DeRamus of Staunton; two grandsons, Jason and Christopher DeRamus; and a great-granddaughter, Melanie DeRamus.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Graveside service will be held in Quantico National Cemetery 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 by Pastor William "Bill" Trice.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020