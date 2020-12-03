1/1
Judith M. Smiley
Judith M. Smiley

Greenville - Judith Mae "Judy" Smiley, 79, of formerly of Greenville died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center, Fishersville.

She was born October 27, 1941, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late John Wilbur and Ethel Elizabeth (Smith) Smiley.

Prior to retirement, she was employed as a CNA.

She was a member of Old Providence A.R.P. Church.

Judy loved going to church, being with family, friends and making new friends. She always had a smile and a kind word. She loved all animals and took care of many a stray.

Family members include a brother, Roy "Buddy" Smiley of Middlebrook; a sister and a brother-in-law, Ruby S. and Jeff Barnett of Staunton; nieces, Maria Dzuba, Cynthia Lemons, Diahanna Redifer, Tammy Hostetter, and Sarah Barnett; and a nephew, Kirk Barnett.

She was preceded in death by five brothers, William Hansford Smiley, Robert Glenn Smiley, James Price Smiley, Thomas Lee Smiley, and Joseph Daniel Smiley; and two sisters, Mary Ann Smiley and Jean Loretta Hostetter.

A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Old Providence A.R.P. Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Shenandoah Valley Animal Services, 1001 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, VA 22952.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
