Judith Shiplett
Craigsville - Judith Carolyn Gregory Shiplett, 75, of Craigsville, Virginia died Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home.
She was born June 15, 1943 in Staunton, Virginia, the daughter of the late Buford Sylvester Gregory, Sr. and Margaret Corrine Ingram Gregory.
Judy was retired from Genesco as well as the Virginia Department of Corrections, where she served as a correctional officer.
She was a member of Church of God of Prophecy, where she served as a Sunday school teacher who loved the Lord. She loved to color and do crossword puzzles, was devoted to her children and grandchildren, and was well loved.
Judy is survived by her children, Brian "Pete" Shiplett, Sr. and wife Sophia, Kevin Shiplett, Jeffery "Moose" Shiplett, Teresa Martin, Brian Shiplett, Jr., Tabatha Kiser and husband Michael; 15 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; brothers, Buford Gregory Jr and his wife Beverly, Kenneth Gregory, Ralph Gregory and wife Trish; sisters, Shirley Denton and husband Billy, Alma Armentrout and husband Jerry, Deborah Gregory; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the Hospice of the Shenandoah Valley, especially Laura, for their kindness and support.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Summers Shiplett, and a brother, Randy Gregory.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Church of God of Prophecy in Staunton with Pastor David Smith officiating. Interment will be in Craigsville Community Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Clatterbaugh, Billy Mitchell, James Fridley, Jason Sprouse, William Hostetter, Mark Peters
The family will receive friends from 6 - 7 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at Craigsville Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of God of Prophecy or to Hospice of the Shenandoah Valley.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019