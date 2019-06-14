|
|
Judith V. King
Staunton - Judith M. (Varner) King, 89, widow of Thomas Orange King, formerly of 116 Baylor Street, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at King's Daughters' Community Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born January 29, 1930 in Mustoe, a daughter of the late Arthur Clarence and Elsie Lucille (Corbett) Varner.
Mrs. King was a former charter member of Waynesboro Advent Christian Church and also a charter member of Mary Schooler WHFM. Judith loved her family and teaching the Bible.
Family members include seven children and their spouses, Linda S. and Lynn Townsend of Churchville, Sharon S. and Anthony Vizachero of Churchville, Judy S. Talley of Staunton, Larry T. and Janet King of Staunton, James D. "Pete" and Rhonda King of Swoope, Dennis W. King of New Hope, and Mack W. and Sarah King of Churchville; two sisters, Mabel V. Snyder and Velda V. Smith, both of Staunton; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and three great, great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Varner and William Varner and a son-in-law, David Talley.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by speakers, Larry King and Clement Waggy, Jr. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Vincent Vizachero, Brian Vizachero, Chad Townsend, Scott Talley, Jason Calhoun, Josh King, Wes King, and Marty Ross.
Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad, 1601 North Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 14 to June 17, 2019