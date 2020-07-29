Judy A. Gordon
Churchville - Judy Ann Gordon, 69, wife of Douglas Gordon of Hankey Mountain Road in Churchville, entered Glory Land, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence, after a long battle with cancer.
Mrs. Gordon was born in Augusta County on December 27, 1950 a daughter of Naomi (Smith) Knott Cupp and the late Everette "Buzz" Knott and Harold William Cupp.
Judy was employed with Genesco in Verona for seventeen and a half years and then with Lovingston in Staunton. Later she was a housekeeper for various people around the area. Judy loved flowers, hummingbirds, her white Himalayan cat "Missy", and enjoyed feeding her two stray cats.
In addition to her fathers, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Cupp; brothers-in-law, Melvin Beverage and Donald Gordon; and niece, Kathy Beverage Hildebrand.
Surviving in addition to her mother and husband, Doug, whom she married in August of 1969, is a son, Curtis and his wife Lisa; stepson, Dennis Gordon; sister, Nancy Beverage; five brothers, Levi Knott and his wife Teresa, Larry Knott and his wife Donna, Kenny Knott and his wife Debbie, Donnie Knott and his wife Amy, and Jeff Cupp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. (Mask or face covering is required.)
A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Green Hill Cemetery in Churchville, Virginia by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
The family wishes to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff and nurses at the Augusta Health Cancer Center and Hospice of the Shenandoah.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net