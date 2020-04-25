|
Judy Ann Pettit Morton
Dayton - Judy Ann Pettit Morton, 65, of Dayton passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Sentara RMH Medical Center from complications of a fall she had suffered a couple weeks earlier.
She was born in Harrisonburg on October 25, 1954, and was a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Virginia (Taylor) Pettit.
Judy was a very generous, kind, loving woman with a heart of gold. She always carried a smile on her face and had a huge love for God and Jesus.
She is survived by her best friend and love of her life Richard Morton, her two sons and families, Brent Weaver and wife Jane Benson of Fleming Island, FL, and Wesley Weaver and wife Michelle, of Bridgewater. She is also survived by two sisters, Linda Bolton and Ruth Dove, and husband Jim; and three brothers, Wayne Pettit, and wife Donna, Ralph Pettit, and wife Zobeida, and Roger Pettit, and wife Jessica; and a step granddaughter, Rielly Hurley.
She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Kenneth Weaver, Jr.
A private burial will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Ferguson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Rd., Dayton, VA 22821.
