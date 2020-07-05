Judy E. Roberts
Staunton - Judy (Eavey) Roberts, 75, widow of Robert Hardy "Bobby" Roberts, Jr. of Staunton, passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Mrs. Roberts was born in Augusta County, Virginia on September 6, 1944, a daughter of the late Raymond Archie and Mary Clay (Simmons) Eavey.
Judy was a member of Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren, she retired in 2014 with fifty-one years of service from Hajoca Corporation as office manager, and worked part-time at J.C. Penney. Judy enjoyed sewing, attending Staunton Braves Baseball games, and playing bingo.
Surviving is a daughter, Lisa (Roberts) Camden and her husband Jeff of Staunton; two brothers, Wesley Eavey and his wife Linda of Waynesboro and Wayne Eavey of Staunton; a sister, Lucy E. Riley of Fishersville; four grandchildren, Josh and Jared Pullin, J.D. Camden and his wife Hillary, and Jill Babauta and her husband Zack; two great-grandchildren, Maverick Babauta and Adalynn Camden; a special friend, Margaret Riley; a number of nieces and nephews; and her pet dog "Calvin".
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at Judy's residence. (Mask or face covering is required.)
A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastors Henry Elsea and Galen Combs.
Active pallbearers will be her three grandsons, Josh and Jared Pullin, and J.D. Camden; and Zack Babauta, Mike Roberts, and Wesley Eavey.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Judy's caregivers, Cindy Blackwell, Edith Burns, Lisa Brubeck, Genny McNealy, Holly Humphrey, Meaghan Davis, Diana Dawson, and Kathy Martin. Also, the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah and their caregivers, Carol Eye, Adrian Ross, and Amy Eye.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net