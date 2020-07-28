1/1
Judy E. Wood
Judy E. Wood

Crimora - Judy Evon Desper Wood, 71 of Crimora went to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, July 26. She was born December 18, 1948 at King's Daughters Hospital in Staunton, VA and was the daughter of the late William Randolph Desper and Edith Belle Mason Desper.

Judy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Roy Hall Wood; four children, Betty Harris and husband Chuck, Bonnie Puckett and husband Jeff, Crystal Wood and Roy Lee Wood and wife Natalia; two sisters, Alice Bagby and Gloria (Dale) Hewitt; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren with two more due in December; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wood was preceded in death by her son, David Wood and sisters, Brenda Engebretson and Mathilda Strickler.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Middlebrook Church of God by Pastors Larry Strickler and Troy Shifflett. Burial will follow in Old Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Larry Engebretson, Bobby Bosserman, Jeff Puckett, James Craun, John McCauley and Walt Rohrbaugh.

The family will receive friends from 9 until 11 a.m. Thursday in the church.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
