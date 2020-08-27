JULIA B. SENGER
Greenville - Julia Marguerite Bowers Senger, 67, wife of Kenneth W. Senger, of Greenville, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her residence.
She was born October 12, 1952, in Carson City, Neveda, a daughter of the late H. and Edna (Eoye) Thomas.
She was a member of Greenville Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, family members include two sons, Matthew W. Senger of Copper Center, Alaska and Mark A. Senger of Greenville; a brother, O. Van Thomas of Troy, Idaho; a sister, Beverly Giesecke of Raphine; a niece, Gina Lea Zimmerman of Raphine; and an aunt, Frances "Kitty" Bosserman.
She was preceded in death by her adopted parents, Leighton W. and Virginia E. Bowers.
All services are private.
Memorials may be made to Riverheads W.R.E. Program, P.O. Box 3502, Greenville, VA 24440 or to Greenville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 502, Greenville, VA 24440.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.