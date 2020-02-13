|
Julian "Captain" Flesher
Staunton - Julian Glenn "Captain" Flesher, 55, husband of Patricia Faye (High) Flesher of 3522 Morris Mill Road, Staunton, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Flesher was born in Staunton, Virginia on November 27, 1964, a son of the late Joseph Blagg and Manilla Mae (McCray) Flesher.
Prior to his declining health, "Captain" was employed as manager at Peck's Bar B Que, he was a member of the Verona Moose Lodge 2172, and the Elliott's Knob Fraternal Order of Eagles 608. "Captain" loved spending time with his family and friends, and he enjoyed deer hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James W. Flesher; and a sister, Audrey Inge.
Surviving in addition to his wife of thirteen years, is a sister, Jewel E. Truslow and her husband Buddy of Staunton; a sister-in-law, Sharon Flesher of Pulaski; a number of nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence.
A Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church Cemetery by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.
Active pallbearers will be Travis Flesher, Justin Flesher, Charles Truslow, Austin Truslow, Mike Truslow, Tony Truslow, Vincent High, and Doug Eckard.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia 22202.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020