Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jacksonville, NC - Julian Franklin Tomlin, 86, formerly of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Onslow Medical Center in Jacksonville, N.C.

Born January 19, 1933 in Albemarle, County, he was a son of the late Gracen William and Elizabeth (Perry) Tomlin.

He retired from the shipping department of Con Agra Frozen Foods and was a member of Sher Lynd Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Nell (Burns) Tomlin on October 1, 2007; siblings, Winfred Earl "Ben" Tomlin, Gracen E." Buck" Tomlin and Frances Eavers.

Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Burns of Sneads Ferry, N.C.; brother, Wayne Lewis Tomlin of Ruckersville; granddaughter, Courtney Lotts; special niece, Barbara Flynn, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

A private family burial will follow at a later date.

The Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019
