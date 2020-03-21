|
|
Julice "Sonny" Ott, Jr.
Mount Solon - Julice "Sonny" Alton Ott, Jr., 68, of Mount Solon, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Sonny was born in Staunton, on September 9, 1951, a son of the late Ella Jane (Wolfe) and Julice Alton Ott, Sr.
He retired from ASR in Verona, where he worked as a supervisor in the manufacturing department.
He enlisted in the U.S Marines for four years, where he served in Vietnam, then reenlisted in the U.S Army and retired after 20 years of service. He attained the rank of Staff Sargent.
Sonny graduated from Buffalo Gap High School class of 1969.
He was united in marriage to Carolyn Jean Morrison on November 8, 1970, who survives.
Sonny is also survived by a daughter, Shaunda Virginia Ott, of Mount Solon; two sons Randy Lee Ott, and wife Beverly, of Mount Solon, Jason Allon Ott, and husband Donnie, of Staunton; a sister, Elaine Victoria Cook, widower of Gary, of Waynesboro; two grandchildren, Ashleah Lyn Ott and Brandee Lee Ott; two great-grandchildren, Cooper Blain Ott and Kyson Garrett Ott; two sister in-laws, Evelyn Mary Craun of Mt. Solon and Virginia Ann Altizer and husband Phillip, of Bridgewater. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Lola and Buck Morrison.
Friends may visit the family at the home any time.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020