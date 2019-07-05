|
|
Julius W. Gaines, Jr.
Oakland, CA. - Julius W. Gaines, Jr., 85, formerly of Staunton, of Oakland California passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in California.
He was born in Staunton, Virginia on December 28, 1933, the son of the late Julius, Sr, and Helen (Stewart) Gaines.
He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and Virginia State College. He was commissioned as 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army. After college he worked at the National Archives before enrolling in graduate school at Iowa State University where he received a Master's Degree in Psychology. In addition, he received his Ph.D from the University of California, Berkeley. He worked as a School Psychologist in Fort Dodge, Iowa and Berkeley California schools where he worked for the duration of his professional career.
He also received a grant to research the history of Union Town, Augusta County, now a part of Staunton. The results were published in a book and currently used in part as a rational for the city to recognize the residential history of the area and change the zoning from industrial to residential.
He is survived by one brother, Stuart A. Gaines, Sr. (Claudia); one nephew, Stuart Gaines, Jr. (Mindy); one great niece, Sydney Gaines; devoted and special cousin, Janis Gaines Lucas and a host of other relatives.
A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery.Public viewing and visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at Kenneth L. Jones Funeral Home.
Professional services entrusted to the Kenneth L. Jones Funeral Home (540) 886-2601.
Published in The News Leader from July 5 to July 8, 2019