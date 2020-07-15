1/1
June B. Huff
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June B. Huff

Staunton - June Belle (Riddle) Huff, 90, of Brightview at Baldwin Park Staunton, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Huff was born June 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Fay and Martha (Diehl) Riddle in Augusta County.

June graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Roanoke Memorial Training Hospital. She did her post graduate work at New York Polytechnic Medical School and Hospital. She was employed at the former Kings Daughters Hospital in Staunton, taught nursing at Winchester Memorial Hospital and served for many years in the Staunton City Schools as School Nurse.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (Dick) Huff; brother, Donald Riddle; son-in-law, Frank Gum; and granddaughter, Ashleigh Huff.

Surviving is a son, Richard Huff II and his wife Esther of Rocky Mount; a daughter, Donna Gum of Waynesboro; a son, Michael Huff and his wife Sharyn of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Matthew (Amber) Huff, Stephen (Laura) Huff, Mary (Will) Scott, and Christian Huff; a great granddaughter, Grace Huff; and a step great grandson, Elliot Wright, along with numerous cousins, niece and nephews.

A Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in Thornrose Cemetery by Pastor Robert D. McCarty.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, of which she was a member, 2807 N. Augusta St., Staunton, VA 24401 or Augusta Health Foundation c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Many thanks to her longtime caregiver, Ellie McCauley, the staff of Brightview at Baldwin Park, and Hospice of the Shenandoah.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jul. 15 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved