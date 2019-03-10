|
Junior C. "Jay" Foxx
Stuarts Draft - Junior Clinton "Jay" Foxx, 77, of Stuarts Draft passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Augusta Health.
Jay Foxx was born February 18, 1942 in Augusta County, a son of the late Homer L. and Mary Isabelle (Sirk) Foxx. He grew up working on the farm in Verona and graduated from Wilson Memorial High School. Prior to retirement, he was employed by DuPont with over 40 years of service. Jay was a committed man to his church where he served as an usher and on the cemetery committee. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time gardening. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and was awaiting his first great granddaughter. He cared for, and brought a smile to everyone's face he met.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Ann VanFossen Foxx; three siblings, Mary Lou Fitzgerald, Anna Mae Campbell and Harry Lee Foxx and his wife, Judy; children, Karen Campbell and husband, Thomas Campbell, Jr. and their daughter, Tiffany Campbell and fiancé, Daniel Wise, Robert Foxx and wife, Debbie and their three sons, Jonathan, Andrew and Aaron Foxx, and Michael Foxx and his son, Matthew Foxx.
The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at White Hill Church of the Brethren. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Dave Chappell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Jonathan R. Foxx, Andrew T. Foxx, Matthew R. Foxx, Aaron C. Foxx, his good friend Thomas Chandler, and his son-in-law, Thomas Campbell, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jay's memory to White Hill Church of the Brethren, c/o The Building Fund, 749 Old White Hill Road, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019