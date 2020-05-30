Justice Andrew Carpenter
2010 - 2020
Justice Andrew Carpenter

Waynesboro - Justice Andrew Carpenter, 9, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

He was born Oct 11, 2010 in Charlottesville to Jason and Katherine (Kiser) Carpenter.

He was a student at William Perry Elementary School.

His maternal grandfather, Leonard A. Kiser preceded him in death.

Justice is survived by his parents; two brothers, Jaxson and Jerric Carpenter; maternal grandmother, Carol Kiser; paternal grandparents, Everett and Donna Collins; great grandmother, Ottie Johnson; other relatives and a lot of friends and two adored cats named Orchid and Loki.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the great grandmother's residence, 1423 Barterbrook Road, Staunton from 1-5 p.m. Parking can be either at the mall or at the church across from the residence. All other services will be private. Relatives and friends may view complete obituary and share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services (540)943-6938/(540)886-2601.






Published in The News Leader from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
at the great grandmother’s residence
Funeral services provided by
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
(540) 943-6938
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 30, 2020
soo sorry for such a loss. sharon kiser.
sharon kiser
Family
May 30, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time.
Tanya Hall
Friend
May 30, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss, you guys are in our thoughts and prayers...
JodyandMisty Collins
Acquaintance
May 30, 2020
ottie very sorry for the death of great grandson May God hold him in his arms
Sue
Friend
