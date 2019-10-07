|
Justin W. Butt
Craigsville - Justin Wade Butt, 32, died October 2, 2019.
Born September 5, 1987, he was the son of the late Kevin Wade Butt and Donna (Warren) Butt Harmon and step father John M. Harmon
He attended Little River Church of the Brethren as a youth, and worked in landscaping.
He was preceded in death by his father Kevin Wade Butt and his paternal grandparents. Surviving are twin daughters, Laci and Maci Butt of Craigsville; and his sister Danielle Harmon of Staunton and his maternal grandparents, Roger and Ann Warren of Craigsville.
All services were private.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019