Staunton - Karen Elaine Snyder Digges, 83, a longtime resident of Staunton, VA, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. She was the daughter of Carl and Helen Snyder of Nutter Fort, WV, and was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School.

After retiring from her job at the Augusta County School Board office, she and her husband enjoyed making and selling crafts at venues throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

"Kay" loved her cats, quilting, bird watching, cooking for family and friends, and working a variety of puzzles. She was exceptionally talented in crafting and painting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James F. Digges. She is survived by her son, James M. Digges and his wife Nancy DeWitt of Charlottesville, her daughter, Kay Julianne Abouzaid and her husband Anas of NY, her grandchildren, R. Elaine Digges, D. Michael Digges, and Mehdi J. Abouzaid, and her sister, Sandra Todd.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 PM until 8:00 PM Friday evening at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro, VA. The burial will be held privately in WV.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o the Shenandoah House, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939; or Hospice of the Shenandoah.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The News Leader from May 2 to May 5, 2019
