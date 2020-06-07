Karen S. PuffenbargerStaunton - Karen Sue Puffenbarger, 64, of Staunton, VA went to be with the Lord on Friday June 05, 2020 at Augusta Nursing and Rehab.She was born on February 2, 1956, in Staunton, Virginia, a daughter of the late Raymond, Sr. And Ruth (Richmond) Puffenbarger.Karen devoted 40 years of her life as a faithful servant to the Lord in Christian service, through teaching christian education and was a children's minister most of her life. She held an Associates Degree in Accelerated Christian Education. She was an extraordinary cook, baker and alto singer. She was the president of the friendship club at Gypsy Hill Apartments and was a friend to everyone. She Loved to read and make crafts. She cherished her family dearly.She is survived by one brother, Raymond Puffenbarger, Jr. of Staunton; five sisters, Betsy Knott, of Staunton, Loretta Sheets, of Mt.Solon, Naomi Cubero, of Swoope, Jeanie Chesnutt, of Alabama, and Barbara Sullivan, of Staunton; the daughters of her heart; Tamara Knott, Elizabeth Weiss, and Rebecca West; and numerous nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be Conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastors Joel Kirk, Todd Kirk and Roger West. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, there will be a limit of 50 guests and we request that everyone wear a mask.Friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday June 11, 2020 between 2 p.m.- 8 p.m.