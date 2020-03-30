|
|
Karl E. Terry
Goshen - Karl Edward Terry, 79, husband of Wanda Gale (Jackson) Terry of 34 Baileys Lane, Goshen, Virginia passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his residence with his wife and daughter by his side.
Mr. Terry was born in Goshen, Virginia on December 8, 1940 the son of the late Oval Edward and Margaret Pauline (Landrum) Terry.
Karl was owner and operator of Terry's Road Service, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, grilling and picnicking with his family. Karl had a strong love for the Lord and it was his faith that carried him through his illness.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Agnes Davis.
Surviving in addition to his wife of sixty-one years is a son, Gary C. Terry and his companion James Lambert, Jr. of Staunton; a daughter, Paula E. Sours and her husband Wyatt Sours of Craigsville; seven sisters, Annabelle Martin, Juanita Seay, Lorraine Thompson, Easia Vanderslice, Mary Roadcap and her husband Roger, Geraldine Nichols and her husband Nick, and Christine Ponton and her husband Al; sister-in-law, Shirley Jackson and family; five grandchildren, Sonja Kay Terry, Jacqueline Hicks, Brittany and Clayton Sours, and Carrie Renee Terry; a great-grandson, Michael Thomas; and a number of nieces and nephew.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Private Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastor Lloyd Via.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the .
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff of Intrepid Hospice, and especially to those who assisted and cared for Karl.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020